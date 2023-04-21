David de Gea faces uncertain Old Trafford future after abysmal performance against Sevilla



Manchester United number one David de Gea is facing an uncertain long-term future at Manchester United following his shambolic performance against Sevilla as United came crashing out of the Europa League on Thursday night.

A combination of mistakes from De Gea and Harry Maguire saw Sevilla take an early lead. Sevilla’s third goal was solely down to De Gea.

The Spaniard came rushing out of his goal in an attempt to clear the ball but only made a huge mess of it. He put the ball in Youssef En-Nesyri’s path. The Moroccan cleverly chipped it into the back of an empty net.

Since the game, De Gea has been on the end of fierce criticism from United fans, with some calling for him to leave the club rather than be handed a new contract.

The Peoples Person reported that the 32-year-old is close to penning a new deal to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

However, according to The Telegraph’s James Ducker, the situation may have changed.

As per Ducker, Erik ten Hag is keen to oversee a summer overhaul with many high-profile stars set to be shown the exit door. Ten Hag is said to have already made up his mind about the departures of some of his players and their woeful displays against Sevilla have only further reinforced his stance.

Ducker says, “Uncertainty … surrounds the long-term future of De Gea, who endured a shocking night against Sevilla and was at fault for an appalling third goal.”

“United have been in talks with De Gea about a new deal on reduced terms from his existing £375,000 a week wages, which is why they have opted against invoking a 12-month extension option in his contract because they are reluctant to tie themselves to another season of those wages. That option expires later next month.”

“With Ten Hag desperate to strengthen his attack and midfield, there have been doubts about whether the club can afford to invest in a new goalkeeper but the manager wants a No. 1 who is better with his feet.”

Ducker adds, “United have been linked with the likes of Brentford’s David Raya, Diogo Costa, of Porto, and Yann Sommer at Bayern Munich. Henderson’s situation could also have a bearing on what happens.”

Owen Hargreaves strongly hinted after the Sevilla loss that Ten Hag should get rid of De Gea as he does not fit the Ductman’s style of play. Hopefully, the club has taken notice and moves to strengthen between the sticks when the transfer window opens.

