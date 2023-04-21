Dean Henderson may have played his last game for Nottingham Forest



David de Gea had a night to forget in Andalusia last night, but he was not the only Manchester United goalkeeper to have been dealt a blow this week.

Dean Henderson has suffered a setback in his bid for recovery after Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper cast doubts over his fitness.

The United academy graduate was injured during a 2-0 win over Leicester City back in January and has not featured since.

Henderson has been replaced by Keylor Navas in the eleven but has not been available for selection during that time.

While the initial prognosis suggested that the keeper would be back in action in a matter of weeks, it not appears that Henderson’s season could be over.

“He’s not back in training. He’s not really any closer,” Cooper told reporters in his press conference ahead Saturday’s trip to Anfield.

“He’s still in the medical room, unfortunately, so we’ll see where that takes us in the next week or so.

“I hope he will play again this season, but I don’t know, to be honest. It’s a bit inconclusive on that, so we’ll see.

“It’s just been ongoing. There has been a small setback.

“The other thing with Dean is he’s a Man United player and you have to work in conjunction with them. They have been absolutely great, and the communication has been really good. There has been a lot of joined-up thinking, because you have to do that – we would expect the same with our players out on loan.

“He’s had a small setback, in terms of his recovery, but he is working hard. He’s frustrated, as you can imagine. Let’s see when he’s ready to come back.”

With Henderson likely to leave Manchester United on a permanent basis, this could prove to be a blow to Erik ten Hag’s transfer budget more than anything else.

A Premier League proven goalkeeper with age and English tax on his side, Henderson may yet fetch a decent price from a rival club.

But a strong end to this season would certainly have strengthened Manchester United’s negotiating position.