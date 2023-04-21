Erik ten Hag says Man United don’t bounce back within games



Erik ten Hag says his Man United side don’t bounce back within games ahead of Manchester United’s FA Cup semi final against Brighton on Sunday.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the game, the manager was asked about last night’s shocking 3-0 defeat to Sevilla that saw his side crash out of the Europa League.

“You have to acknowledge, it’s the truth, we have to do better, I know that. What this team does very well is bounce back between games. What it doesn’t do so well is bounce back within games.

“I always think about do I refresh, I have a squad, but also I know that we this season, we had bad defeats, bad performances, we bounce back, I’m convinced we can do again, we have the experience.

“I have to reach the players and they have to step up.”

The manager was then asked if some of his stars are playing for their future at Old Trafford.

“Yes,” he replied.

“But we always play for our future. Every game is a test. Every season is a test. You have to earn the right to wear a shirt. During the season we have made huge progress but we still have a way to go.”

The boss was asked about Harry Maguire, who was one of the players making mistakes against Sevilla.

“He has an important role, he is the captain, he leads and he communicates with the manager, motivates the team, he’s the example in the training space,” he said. Maguire is suspended for Sunday’s game.

So far, with the embargoed section of the press conference to be release tomorrow evening at 10.30pm, Ten Hag has not addressed the future of goalkeeper David de Gea, who was at least partly culpable for all three of Sevilla’s goals last night.

In response to a question about whether he has faith in his players, Ten Hag remarked “Oh yes, I have. It’s not why we are here, we are here to prepare Brighton and get the best out of this group of players. That’s where my energy and focus is.

“It’s great to be part of Man United, to be part of this football club, but the flip side is you have to prove it every game. That’s what we have to acknowledge and be aware of it, you need to prepare every game for the fight.

“Every game is a test, every season is a test, you have to earn the right to wear the shirt. It’s for me as a manager. We are in the same boat. During the season we make huge progress.

“A good thing is Sunday is a huge opportunity, semi-final of the FA Cup, a better event you can’t imagine, after that a lot of great games to go, we have to prove it and this group of players has to prove it.”

United’s crucial semi final at Wembley kicks off at 4.30pm on Sunday and will be shown on BBC TV in the UK.