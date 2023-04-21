Erik ten Hag will look to sell Eric Bailly next summer after another failed season



Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has been struggling with injury setbacks while on loan at French club Marseille this season.

It was always going to be a difficult season for the defender, who hasn’t been able to play regularly since he joined United in 2016.

The 29-year-old was sent out on loan with the arrival of Lisandro Martinez last summer to get some minutes under his belt.

However, once more, he has been hit with multiple injuries, only managing to appear in 13 league matches this season.

Bailly’s loan move would become permanent if the club reached the Champions League and he achieved a certain number of appearances.

However, it seems incredibly unlikely that he will reach the games required to be able to stay beyond the current campaign.

Erik ten Hag will no doubt want to sell the centre-back in order to bring in new players while keeping financial fair play rules happy.

According to French outlet L’Equipe via Sport Witness, Bailly is showing ‘sincere sadness’ at another failed season.

He has managed to be on the pitch less than 800 minutes for the French club and has rarely managed to appear in the starting lineup.

The seven-match suspension surely didn’t help matters for both Man United and the player himself, who will want to settle down following his awful stay in England.

The French report states that in addition to being “sad”, Bailly ‘has had no illusions’ of having a future at Marseille.

The centre back has one year remaining on his current deal with United and could be about to stay if the club struggles to offload him.

However, the outlet concludes that he is not in the plans for next season.

It also remains to be seen what happens to both Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof after a difficult season for them.

