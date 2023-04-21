Fantastic news for Man United as possible Alejandro Garnacho return date set



Manchester United have been handed a much-needed boost on the injury front, with Alejandro Garnacho given a potential return date.

The 18-year-old winger pulled up during a goalless draw with Southampton last month.

Having suffered an ankle ligament injury, Garnacho has not featured since.

Injuries across the Man United squad have left fans desperately awaiting the return of one of the team’s brightest sparks of the season.

And now, with Argentinian reporter Gaston Edul earlier tweeting an update, Red Devils’ fans have some good news to enjoy.

“Alejandro Garnacho is recovering very well,” the TyC Sports journalist said.

“It is estimated that he will start working with the group on May 1. He has ten days of recovery.”

That would potentially put the youngster in contention for Man United’s trip to the Amex Stadium on March 4th.

Given the team’s patchy away form against teams in the top half of the division, Garnacho will be a huge boost to Erik ten Hag.

After all, the Argentine scored the winning goal the last time United won an away from home against a team in the top twelve in the Premier League.

His winner against Fulham back in November in the dying embers of the match secured a 2-1 win on that occasion.

Erik ten Hag will be hoping that Garnacho can have a similar impact upon his return.