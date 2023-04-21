Fikayo Tomori’s AC Milan heroics have put Manchester United and Tottenham on high alert



One of the first areas that new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag strengthened was the defence after last season’s horror show.

In came Lisandro Martinez from Ajax and the Dutch boss decided to partner him with fellow World Cup winner Raphael Varane and the results were there for all to see.

Previous incumbents Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof endured a miserable night in Seville as the Red Devils crashed out of the Europa League at the quarterfinal stage.

It is safe to see that at least one of them will be leaving in the summer with all the signs pointing towards the club captain who has failed to adapt to the new manager’s demands.

Maguire out, Tomori in?

Incidentally, United could offset his departure by bringing in the player his national team manager dropped in favour of the United skipper.

Despite poor form and lack of minutes, Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate picked Maguire instead of AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori, who has gone from strength to strength since that snub.

The Daily Mail have revealed that both Tottenham Hotspur and United are monitoring the 25-year-old with the view of trying to bring him back to his homeland in the summer.

“Tomori’s impressive season has garnered attention from Manchester United and Tottenham who are both keeping tabs on the defender.

“But Milan are keen to keep Tomori and he still has over four years remaining on his contract, meaning it would take a huge offer for them to even consider selling one of their biggest assets,” the report added.

The former Chelsea star has enjoyed something of a career renaissance in Italy. In his first full season at the club, Milan won the Scudetto after a gap of 11 years.

Tomori was instrumental in that success as the Rossoneri conceded just 31 goals in their 38 matches.

Daily Mail cited Stats Perform in their article and mentioned that since the start of the 2021-22 season, Tomori is among the top 10 defenders in Serie A when it comes to successful passes, tackles won, blocks and possession won.

Tomori has been a revelation for AC Milan

That is not all as he has also not made a single error leading to a goal. His passing accuracy is an impressive 87.89 per cent, which places him in 13th position on the list of Serie A defenders who have played more than 2,000 minutes.

In the Champions League, Tomori is joint-fifth in terms of tackles won and blocks made and tied-13th for possession won. His passing accuracy is almost identical with 87.11 per cent.

His pace is another crucial factor that has helped Milan sustain pressure for longer as they are confident that Tomori can track back and clear the danger.

Tomori’s skill-set is a far-cry from Maguire and it is imperative that United bring someone of his ilk to Old Trafford in the summer.

