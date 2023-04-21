Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown declared bankrupt



Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown has reportedly been declared bankrupt.

Often seen on Manchester United TV, the former defender has been very supportive of the club in recent seasons.

He has been connected with the club since joining the academy in 1992, going on to make his professional debut for the club in 1996.

He left the team in 2011 to join Sunderland playing his final days as a professional footballer at Blackburn Rovers and Indian side Kerala Blasters.

In 2018 he announced his retirement from football becoming one of the last players from the 1999 treble-winning team to exit the pitch for the final time as a professional player.

Regularly appearing on MUTV, he has been seen around Old Trafford supporting the club providing in depth analysis for the app.

According to The Express, Brown has been declared bankrupt at the High Court with confirmation coming through on April 12.

The 43-year-old earned roughly £50,000 a week white playing in the Premier League which might come as a surprise to many fans that he is struggling financially.

HMRC (His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs) filed a bankruptcy petition against Brown in February of this year.

Last year, it was reported that the former defender had split up from his wife Leanne who regularly appears on television in the United Kingdom.

In 2016, Brown and his wife apparently slashed the price of their house from £4.5 million to £2.4m.

It is clear to see the financial issues Brown has had in the past which has lead up to this bankruptcy.

Man United fans can see the former centre-back in action as he plays in a charity match next month.

