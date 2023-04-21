Jamie Carragher says Antony has “done more in six months” than Jadon Sancho



Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has questioned why Antony seems to be on the receiving end of more criticism than his teammate Jadon Sancho.

Carragher raised the issue after United’s catastrophic 3-0 loss to Sevilla on Thursday which effectively ended their participation in the Europa League.

Antony was one of United’s better players on a night when many others failed to turn up.

During a mistake-laden display exemplified by the performances of David de Gea and Harry Maguire, Sancho was another who underwhelmed.

The 23-year-old did not have any impact on the game and in all truth, was never in it. He looked uninspired and constantly ducked out of challenges.

It was no surprise that the winger was taken off at the interval, with Erik ten Hag bringing on Marcus Rashford to try and turn things around.

Sevilla however scored twice in the second half to put the tie to bed and crush any hopes United harboured of staging a sensational comeback.

Carragher took to Twitter to address Sancho’s performances in comparison to Antony.

The former Liverpool star wrote, “Antony has done more in six months than Sancho has in two years.”

“Yet Antony gets plenty of criticism and Sancho gets very little.” He finished his tweet by adding a shrugging emoji.

There is truth to Carragher’s words. Since making the jump from Ajax last summer, Antony has been under the microscope with the Brazilian registering eight goals for United.

At times, Antony has attracted unwarranted criticism despite enjoying a few memorable moments during his time at Old Trafford including his debut goal against Arsenal and a winning goal in the play-off round of the Europa League against Barcelona.

Since arriving at United in 2021, Sancho has only managed 10 goals in 69 games for United. Doubts and pressure are mounting on Sancho now and the player undoubtedly needs to get his act together sooner rather than later.

Both Sancho and the team have a chance at redemption when they face Brighton at Wembley on Sunday in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

