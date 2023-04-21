Lisandro Martinez responds to Pope Francis being presented with his signed shirt

Lisandro Martinez has responded to his signed shirt being gifted to Pope Francis on Thursday.

As reported by the Manchester Evening News, Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, presented Pope Francis with the United shirt during the recent trip to the Vatican.

Pope Frances hails from Argentina, for whom Martinez helped to win the World Cup in December.

Martinez has since tweeted his thanks to United, and Burnham, for delivering the shirt to Holy Father.

Thank you to @ManUtd and @AndyBurnhamGM for presenting my shirt to que His Holiness Pope Francis, for whom I have great respect and feel huge pride as an Argentinian 🙏🏼♥️ pic.twitter.com/X8qgHCYoIO — Lisandro Martinez (@LisandrMartinez) April 21, 2023

The Argentine centre-half also stated his admiration for Pope Francis in his social media message.

“Thank you to Man Utd and Andy Burnham for presenting my shirt to His Holiness Pope Francis, for whom I have great respect and feel huge pride as an Argentinian,” read the tweet.

Martinez achievement for his country will forever etch his name into Argentinian folklore, having helped secure their first World Cup success since 1986.

The penalty shoot-out win was the culmination of one of the most unforgettable World Cup final’s of all time.

Argentina were pegged back from 2-0 up in normal time and 3-2 up in extra-time by a Kylian Mbappe inspired French side, before eventually seeing them off in the nail-biting shoot-out.

Martinez singed for United from Ajax at the start of the season and has enjoyed an outstanding maiden campaign at Old Trafford.

His bullish style and quality on the ball has already established him as a fan favourite at the club and his partnership forged with Raphael Varane has transformed United’s defence.

There was perhaps no bigger indicator of Martinez’ impact at his new club than United’s catastrophic performance in Seville on Thursday.

Martinez was missing through an injury picked up in the first leg, which has ruled him out for the season and a calamitous defensive display in his absence was enough to see United crash out of Europe at the hands of the Spanish side.

Erik ten Hag will be desperate Martinez recovers from his broken metatarsal to start pre-season, ready to help mount a serious charge for the Premier League title next year.