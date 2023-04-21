Manager Erik ten Hag yet to pinpoint Marcel Sabitzer’s best position



As the dust settles on Manchester United’s horror show at Seville, manager Erik ten Hag must have realised that certain players are not fit for purpose.

Goalkeeper David de Gea and club captain Harry Maguire are the obvious candidates to get replaced in the summer.

But the same can be written about both loan signings — Wout Weghorst and Marcel Sabitzer.

The Bayern Munich man was one of the most ineffective players out on the pitch last night and nobody can pinpoint what his strongest position is.

Sabitzer struggled vs Sevilla

He is definitely not defensively astute as Casemiro, cannot pass as well as Christian Eriksen nor can he create anything meaningful like Bruno Fernandes.

He has a good shot on him, which United fans have been treated to in the last month, and does a lot of running but little else. Not too different than a certain Dutch striker.

The manager has a habit of employing players in specific areas to test whether they can work and after Sabitzer’s two-goal heroics in the first leg, the Dutch boss must have thought he could offset the loss of Fernandes.

At the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, the Austrian lasted for 68 minutes and had less touches of the ball than De Gea and Maguire with 26.

His passing was woeful, as the 29-year-old finished with a passing accuracy rate of 58% with just 11 passes finding a teammate out of 19.

None of his long balls were successful while he lost possession a mammoth 10 times.

United should refrain from permanently signing Sabitzer

The former RB Leipzig star was defensively woeful as well, losing seven out of 11 duels while fouling the opposition four times.

Sabitzer should be sent back to Munich after his loan spell ends and it should serve as a reminder that not all big club players can do a job.

The Bavarian giants want to offload him while the player’s agent is desperately trying to use the media in order to build pressure on the Red Devils in order to make his move permanent.

His wages are way too high and his performances have not warranted an extended stay. For the amount being quoted by Bayern, United can certainly bring in a far better player.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.