What OGC Nice fans think of potential Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe



OGC Nice fans have mixed feelings towards INEOS billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe as the British businessman advances with his bid to buy Manchester United from the Glazers.

The Peoples Person reported that Ratcliffe will table a third and final proposal for a majority takeover of United after the Glazer family set the stage for an yet another round of bids.

Ratcilffe’s main competitor in the race to purchase United is Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani. All suitors keen on United have until the end of this month to submit their offers.

Ratcliffe is not new to the world of being a football owner. The 70-year-old owns France’s OGC Nice through his INEOS petrochemicals company.

The Athletic spoke to a number of fans of the Ligue 1 club to get their perception of what kind of owner Ratcliffe is and what they think about his efforts to acquire United.

Most supporters gave a positive outlook and glowing recommendation of Ratcliffe, but there were a few who expressed concern that if he emerges successful, Nice would take secondary priority with United being given all the attention.

Jeffrey Detoisien told The Athletic, “We’re happy with the evolution. We will learn more later. It’s true that we have had a few, somewhat chaotic coaches but for now, it’s going well. We’re satisfied.”

Another opined, “It’s a good project. You can see good relationships within the club and good players like Ramsey. It’s important for us to get more viewers in the UK too. We can play in Europe, and have good players, and have a good coach. It’s good for the club.”

The Athletic quotes William Humberset, a writer for the local newspaper Nice Matin, saying, “Sir Jim Ratcliffe) has a good image, even if the people of Nice don’t really know him. He came to see several games, sometimes appears in front of the supporters, such as in Monaco recently during a 3-0 victory.

“He speaks too infrequently in the media to create a real bond with the supporters, and his desire to buy an English club for several months scares them a little. But again, his financial investment speaks in his favour for now. They didn’t come to Nice to make money, that’s for sure.”

Humberset pointed out that beyond injecting significant funds to the tune of more than €100million on players alone this year, INEOS have also undertaken to invest off the pitch. A new training centre is being built.

Additional projects are underway including training fields and a building with sections spanning across various other sports including cycling, rugby, sailing and Formula 1.

Humberset’s point-of-view is shared by Jean-Marc Mudadu, a lifelong Nice supporter who says that Ratcliffe has spent big on new recruits.

Most fans however generally agreed that money could have been spent more wisely. The overwhelming feeling is that if a different approach were adopted, there would be more success on the pitch. This is a problem United have struggled with, especially under Ed Woodward’s tenure.

The Athletic put some fans to task over whether they are worried about Ratcliffe taking over the reins at Old Trafford.

“No, I’m not worried,” said Pettinati. “Even if he buys Manchester United, he will do something here.”

Another remarked, “There’s fear there. But I see no reason for him to disengage with France. I see the positive side. If tomorrow he buys Manchester United, maybe there will be young players who can play here. We can be a springboard for the future stars of the Premier League.

“We’re a little afraid of it. For the moment it’s not done, so that’s not my worry. But if the takeover goes through, United will be the priority. I don’t know what INEOS want. After that, we could be a satellite club that passes promising players. It depends on the level of the players.”

Marc Bernardelli divulges, “I’m sure there are concerns. (Especially) if he puts all his money or all his love into Manchester United. There will be more interest. If we have good players in Nice, they will go to Manchester or if there are players in Manchester who don’t play, maybe they will come for us. But it’s not a good marriage.”

At the moment, like the United faithful, Nice fans can only wait and see what the outcome of negotiations is and ultimately, who emerges victorious.

The next few weeks will be crucial. Hopefully, there is a clearer picture of who United’s next custodian will be well before the summer transfer window opens.

