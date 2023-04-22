Academy Match report: Brighton & Hove Albion u21s 3-2 Manchester United u21s



Manchester United u21s travelled to the south coast on Friday to take on Brighton and Hove Albion in a precursor to the first teams meeting on Sunday.

United flew out of the blocks in search of their first win in over two months and took the lead within the first minute.

A high press from United saw Joe Hugill block Brighton keeper Tom McGill’s clearance to win possession, and seconds later Hugill took Bjorn Hardley’s pass on the turn before having his deflected shot bounce past McGill and into the net.

The lead was short lived though as Brighton pegged one back in the fourth minute. Luca Barrington’s free kick from the right corner found the head of Ruairi McConville who nodded home.

United came close to re-taking the lead on the 20 minute mark when Dan Gore’s header from the middle of the penalty area sailed just narrowly wide of the post.

Hugill’s pressing then caused Brighton trouble again as he forced a mistake from the defender who fell on the ball and was carded for an intentional handball.

The resulting free kick saw Noam Emeran step up and fire over the wall and into the top left corner to restore United’s lead.

But United couldn’t hold onto the lead going into the break, Cameron Peupion raced in behind Sam Murray and flicked the ball past the outrushing Radek Vitek before finishing to make it 2-2.

Into the second half, United had two chances through Gore and then Hugill, but neither could apply the finishing touch.

In the 66th minute, a superb pass from Peupion cut across United’s backline for Mark O’Mahony to tap in at the back post and give Brighton the lead for the first time in the match.

Brighton were reduced to ten men shortly after when Casper Nilsson was handed a second yellow card for taking too long to take a throw in.

With the man advantage for the final 20 minutes, United pushed for the equaliser with Isak Hansen-Aaroen coming closest with his 20 yard attempt that looked destined for the top right corner but for a small tip from the keeper to put it wide.

There was a late final chance for United through Gore who charged into the box from the right side but dragged his shot wide of the post, seeing Brighton cling on to claim victory.

The loss sees United remain in 9th spot in the table, winless in seven matches.

United: Vitek, Jurado, Hardley, Aljofree, Murray (Forson 80), Collyer, Gore, Mejia (Mather 77), Hansen-Aaroen, Emeran, Hugill.

Unused subs: Mee, Fellows, Oyedele.

