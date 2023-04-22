Arsenal hold talks over transfer for Mason Mount amidst Manchester United interest



Premier League leaders Arsenal have held discussions about the possibility of signing Chelsea midfielder and reported Manchester United target Mason Mount.

Mount has refused to put pen to paper on a new deal at Stamford Bridge and Chelsea could put him on the market to avoid losing him as a free agent in 2024 when his contract expires.

Chelsea also need to sell so as to balance the books with Champions League qualification impossible this season.

The England midfielder has been linked to United. That the Red Devils are intent on signing a midfielder is an open secret and Mount has admirers within Old Trafford.

Liverpool is the other club strongly mentioned to be keen on securing Mount’s services. Jurgen Klopp is plotting an overhaul in the middle of the park and Mount is perceived to be a perfect fit for the German’s high-octane style of play.

Goal’s Charles Watts says that Arsenal’s transfer policy revolves around adding proven quality to their squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign and while the number one target in this regard is Declan Rice, there has been internal dialogue about Mount.

“Rice is understood to be the priority target for the north London club, but sources have confirmed to GOAL that Mount, who is expected to leave Chelsea in the summer having rejected offers of a new contract, is also being discussed.”

“Talks have taken place over the 24-year-old England international’s availability, with Liverpool, Newcastle and both Manchester clubs also believed to be keen.”

“Liverpool are believed to be pushing hard for the attacker, but Arsenal are keeping close tabs on the situation, with Mount’s ability to operate in a number of positions across the final third seen as an appealing option as they look to build a squad capable of competing on multiple fronts.”

Despite being the subject of a bevvy of interest, Mount is not having a good campaign by his own high standards.

In 24 Premier League appearances, the 24-year-old has only managed a return of three goals and two assists.

As the situation develops, Mount is one for United fans to keep an eye on.

