Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi fires crucial warning after Man United’s loss against Sevilla



Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has warned that Manchester United remain one of the best teams in England and a dangerous opponent despite their devastating loss at the hands of Sevilla on Thursday.

United’s 3-0 loss in Spain dumped the Red Devils out of the competition. Erik ten Hag’s men were extremely poor and in truth, never turned up as Sevilla ran riot on home turf.

For United, all attention now shifts to the FA Cup semi-final clash against Brighton at Wembley with the Reds needing to redeem themselves after the manner in which the Sevilla defeat unfolded.

De Zerbi spoke to reporters ahead of the game and played down suggestions that United would let their defeat to Sevilla act as a hindrance to proceeding to the final of the FA Cup.

The Italian coach insisted that rather than placing an emphasis on his opponents, his sights are trained on what the Seagulls can do and how his side will go about the game.

De Zerbi said, “For sure Sevilla played a great, great game. And Sevilla, like United, is a big team in Europe.”

“I think the best solution is to be focused in ourselves, what we can do and what we have to do win the game, respecting the opponent.”

“Man United is one of the best teams in the UK but I think we are deserving to play this type of game in this competition.”

The Peoples Person reported that De Zerbi will not be able to count on the services of Evan Ferguson and Joel Veltman.

The two stars picked up injuries during Brighton’s 2-1 win against Chelsea last weekend.

The Brighton boss insisted that the absences of Veltman and Ferguson should not have any bearing on how they perform.

De Zerbi explained, “The injury situation is not clear yet. We will see tomorrow morning. We have another two days, so we have time to understand the situation and analyse our situation.”

“If we want to progress, if want to improve our mentality, we have to play natural. We have not to suffer pressure or maybe it’s better we have to love this pressure.”

“We have to get used to feeling this pressure because to play this type of game has to be an honour, not a problem. I would like to start the game with the positive head, the positive idea and to enjoy. To show our quality we have to try to enjoy.”

United cannot afford to be complacent against Brighton who are on an upward trajectory. The seventh-placed team in the Premier League are by no stretch of the imagination easy opponents that can simply be discounted.

FA Cup glory is on the line and a firm response is needed after Europa League elimination.

