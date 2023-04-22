Dean Henderson on the way out of Old Trafford with “significant fee” expected

Manchester United goalkeeping position is cause for debate with the summer window fast approaching.

David de Gea‘s inability to adapt to playing out from the back has left a target on his back for the number one position at Old Trafford.

Dean Henderson, still on United’s books, looked to be nailed on to fill De Gea’s gloves when United eventually moved the Spaniard on.

However, after spiting his dummy out during an interview after securing a loan move to Nottingham Forest at the start of the season, he looks to have put paid to that notion.

Henderson accused the club of broken promises before questioning the way the club was being run – something that would not have gone down well with the decision makers at Old Trafford.

On top of the outburst, Henderson has never really proven that he has what it takes to succeed De Gea at United and has missed a large part of his loan spell at Forest through injury – namely, one that may have even ended his season.

The number one spot at Old Trafford is one of the most scrutinised positions in world football and it will take a special personality to replace De Gea.

As reported by Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic, that person will not be Henderson with United listening to offers for the Englishman.

Whitwell says United are expecting a decent fee for the stopper, who should be approaching the prime of his career in the coming years.

“Dean Henderson, 26, represents a player in his prime years with extensive Premier League experience and could attract a significant fee this summer,” he said.

Whitwell claims that two Premier League clubs have made approaches and confirms that United and Henderson are in favour of a sale, rather than playing back up, once more.

“Two clubs have made approaches and all parties would prefer a sale instead of Henderson being backup to David de Gea,” he added.

United are looking to raise funds to bolster their summer kitty and Henderson looks a certainty to be on the list of outgoings this summer.

