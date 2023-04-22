FC Barcelona ready to pounce for Diogo Dalot as Man United contract talks go quiet



Diogo Dalot has been in talks with Manchester United for almost half a year, with the holdup apparently of note to FC Barcelona.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan giants are desperate to bring in a new right bac in the summer, having been forced to use Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo as auxiliaries in the position this term.

Kounde, in particular, has shown weaknesses in possession when deputising wide, while Araujo’s future is almost certainly in central defence.

And, having tracked Dalot for months, Barca’s list of prospective fullbacks would appear to have the Portugal star right at the top.

The admiration is reported to be mutual, with Diogo Dalot said to have Barcelona “in mind.”

That would go some way to explaining the length of his contract negotiations, with talks thought to have been underway since December.

Back in early March it was reported that Man United were in the “advanced” stages of negotiations over a new long-term deal for Dalot.

But news on that front has dried up. Perhaps also of note, his role in the team has also somewhat diminished since his return from the Qatar World Cup.

A resurgent Aaron Wan-Bissaka has often been preferred to Dalot since January, with the former Crystal Palace defender impressing with his development under Erik ten Hag.

And with Man United still interested in adding another right back – one who can contribute more consistently in terms of attacking output – it would seem as though someone will have to leave in order to make room.

Wan-Bissaka has been heavily linked with an exit throughout the season but given Barcelona’s long-standing interest in Diogo Dalot and the stalled contract talks, it really is anyone’s guess as to what right backs will be at the club by summer’s end.

Financial illusionists that they are, Barcelona may end up putting in an offer too good for Dalot and United to turn down.