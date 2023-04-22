Manchester United interested in signing Girogi Mamardashvili from Valencia



Manchester United are reportedly interested in Valencia goalkeeper Girogi Mamardashvili.

According to GiveMeSport, the Red Devils are in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer and the Georgian international is one of the names on their radar.

Mamardashvili is one of the most promising young goalkeepers across Europe.

The report states:

“It’s believed United’s recruitment team are considering other options with Valencia’s £45 million-rated Girogi Mamardashvili high on their list of potential targets.”

“Porto’s Diogo Costa and Brentford’s David Raya have also been checked by ten Hag’s scouts with United’s goalkeeping department set for big changes this summer.”

David de Gea‘s disastrous performance against Sevilla would have cast doubts in Erik ten Hag’s head.

The Spaniard is not suited to playing in a modern, progressive team.

He does not possess the skill set required to excel in Ten Hag’s system.

Time and again De Gea has shown his weakness, and cost United plenty of goals.

While his shot-stopping ability is undoubtedly world-class, his overall game is lacklustre.

Mamardashvili would be a great option as a long-term replacement for De Gea.

The Valencia goalkeeper is commanding in his box and is an excellent shot-stopper.

Moreover, he is technically proficient and ideal for a team looking to play out from the back.

The £45 million price tag makes him an expensive option, but if United are serious, they must pay the money and sign him.