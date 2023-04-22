Newcastle United’s interest in Scott McTominay intensifies



Scott McTominay could be a vital part of Manchester United’s summer transfer plans as Newcastle United’s interest intensifies.

The Magpies’ desire to sign the academy graduate seems to be holding firm, with the reliable Laurie Whitwell now also crediting them with a “serious interest” McTominay.

Newcastle are thought to have made enquiries about the midfielder as far back as January, but a midseason deal was not entertained by The Red Devils.

At the time, United’s own midfield options were light, with injuries to Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beed forcing Ten Hag to bring in Marcel Sabitzer on loan.

Even prior to that, with no other player in the squad capable of providing the team with Casemiro’s physicality and defensive nous, it has often been McTominay called upon in the Brazilian’s absence.

But with Eriksen now back, and Van de Beek returning in the summer, the numbers issue will be less of a concern in the summer.

Ten Hag is also keen to improve the quality of his midfield options, which would see McTominay slide further down the pecking order.

Given his Premier League experience and skillset, it is thought that the Scotland star would command a significant transfer fee, particularly in moving to a top four rival.

That would go some way to improving United’s ability to manoeuvre in the summer transfer window, with a number of key positions in need of investment.

And with previous reports suggesting that a fee of around £50m could be on the cards, United may look to speed the McTominay situation along in order to facilitate such investment.

As well as a new midfielder, Ten Hag is in dire need of a centre forward, while the goalkeeper and right back positions are also under consideration.

Scott McTominay could be the key to accelerating Erik ten Hag’s rebuild at Manchester United.