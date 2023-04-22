The Athletic: Erik ten Hag not keen on centre back pairing of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof



Erik ten Hag is reportedly not the biggest fan of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

According to Laurie Whitwell (The Athletic), the Manchester United manager believes neither suits how he wants to play football.

The duo were United’s starting centre back pairing under Ole Gunnar Solskjer.

The Norwegian coach deploying a lower defensive line masked most of their athletic deficiencies.

Ten Hag wishes to play more expansive and progressive football.

His first-choice centre back pairing of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane have already made a massive difference in the way United play.

Martinez’s ability to play out from the back helps United control games.

Varane, on the other hand, is a commander at the back, using his experience to make crucial interceptions.

While Maguire or Lindelof, individually might not be the worst defenders, together they do not complement each other.

Lindelof is too passive and has the tendency to get bullied by more physical strikers.

Maguire’s lack of pace and agility means he is always susceptible to the ball in behind.

Overall, it makes sense for Ten Hag to invest in another centre back.

With Varane’s poor injury record a cause for concern, Ten Hag will be looking at a long-term partner for Martinez.