Tim Sherwood blasts Anthony Martial for miserable attitude on the pitch



Sky Sports pundit Tim Sherwood ripped into Anthony Martial‘s poor attitude for Manchester United.

The Frenchman was not at the races in United’s 3-0 defeat to Sevilla in the quarterfinal of the Europa League.

United lacked any sort of clinical edge, with Martial being too passive.

Sherwood, however, went on to talk about his ‘miserable face’ and how he gets annoyed while looking at him.

🗣️ “[Anthony] Martial drives me mad. If I was a manager. He just annoys me looking at him, his miserable face. He don’t want to run. You’re playing for the biggest club in the world, just enjoy it.” It’s safe to say that Tim Sherwood isn’t a fan of Anthony Martial. 😤 pic.twitter.com/9eWvPCDXs0 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 22, 2023

Martial has never been the most expressive player.

He has always had that lazy elegance which makes him so special.

His body language has nothing to do with his performances.

Erik ten Hag has time and again spoken about Martial’s importance to the team.

Despite his poor injury record, Ten Hag claimed that he has a good chance of staying at Old Trafford next season.

Martial brings some essential qualities to the team, which shape the way Ten Hag wants to play football.

It is quite bizarre of Sherwood to blatantly judge a player’s attitude without knowing him personally.

United fans will be hoping that Martial can remain injury-free till the end of the season and help them finish strongly.