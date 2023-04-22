Under-fire Manchester United captain Harry Maguire linked with Serie A summer switch



Manchester United’s exit from the Europa League at the quarterfinal stage against Sevilla was mainly down to individual errors which should not be happening at this level.

Both David de Gea and captain Harry Maguire were at fault for the first goal on Thursday and the England international has had a season to forget under manager Erik ten Hag.

He has lost his preferred left centre-back position with Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof and even Luke Shaw ahead of him in the pecking order.

Maguire’s struggles under ETH

The former Leicester City man has been played out on the right as has looked slow and unsure, often picking up yellow cards for needless fouls.

The 30-year-old has started only seven times in the Premier League and 15 times in total this season and there is a higher chance of Maguire exiting the club as compared to the Swede.

As per 90min, The United skipper is attracting interest from a number of top Italian clubs but they are offering a loan deal with the option to buy instead of an outright permanent deal.

United would ideally prefer a straight sale as they look to recoup a substantial fee and remove his £190,000-a-week salary from the club’s books but they might have to be open to solutions.

“There has been Premier League interest, though Juventus, Milan and Inter are all interested in potential loan deals with options to buy.

“Such a deal wouldn’t be perfect for United in the circumstances but they may need to be flexible in order to create room to manoeuvre around FFP limitations, and to ensure they secure deals for players of sufficient quality in key positions,” the report stated.

Serie A giants offer loan plus buy deal for Maguire

The defender’s camp is also open to moving to the Serie A, a place where many experienced players enjoy late success due to the tactical nature of the game over there.

Interestingly, the article also mentioned that while a sale is the preferred desire it is not guaranteed as United would ideally like to bring in one defender before deciding on sales.

If Maguire does end up staying, it is likely he will have to part ways with the captain’s armband and be content with a reduced role going forward.

Raphael Varane‘s injury record necessitates that United bring in a top-class defender in the summer along with a striker and a midfielder.

