Video: Anthony Martial spotted in training ahead of FA Cup clash against Brighton



Manchester United striker Anthony Martial was spotted in training with the rest of the team out in London ahead of the Red Devils’ FA Cup semi-final clash against Brighton on Sunday at Wembley.

There were initial fears Martial would miss the game after going off injured during the 3-0 defeat to Sevilla on Thursday.

United skipper Harry Maguire seemed to have landed on the Frenchman’s ankle. A limping Martial was replaced by Wout Weghorst who saw off the rest of the game in the centre of attack.

However, in a big boost to Erik ten Hag and the team, it seems like all is well and Martial could be involved against Roberto De Zerbi’s men.

🚨🇫🇷 Anthony Martial spotted in London with the rest of the squad. 🎥 @tobymerrison pic.twitter.com/GsQYVqLCpD — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) April 22, 2023

Ten Hag was yesterday quizzed by reporters about Martial’s injury status.

The United boss was coy about the 26-year-old’s state of fitness and refused to be roped into giving a definitive answer.

Ten Hag said, “Anthony Martial? We have to wait.”

“When we get back to England tomorrow we can think about what happened today and then think about Sunday and which team we can choose.”

🚨🎙️| Erik ten Hag: "Anthony Martial? We have to wait. When we get back to England tomorrow we can think about what happened today and then think about Sunday and which team we can choose." pic.twitter.com/20FJGODJK4 — centredevils. (@centredevils) April 20, 2023

Martial’s availability is especially important considering that at the moment, Antony is the club’s only attacker firing on all cylinders.

Marcus Rashford who played 45 minutes at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium did not seem to be fully fit.

Jadon Sancho who has been playing in Rashford’s absence has been far from convincing and pressure is mounting on the 23-year-old to now start proving his worth at Old Trafford.

Alejandro Garnacho is still recovering from injury although a return to competitive action is close, according to The Peoples Person.

Ten Hag has repeatedly remarked that when on the pitch, Martial is a difference-maker and elevates the team’s performance levels. Such impact from the goalscorer will be needed against Brighton who will not be easy opponents to get through with FA Cup glory on the line.

