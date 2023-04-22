Video: Pep Guardiola trolls Manchester United fans with treble message after Man City FA Cup win



Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has told Manchester United fans not to be scared as the Premier League champions’ dream of winning a treble inches closer following their FA Cup win against Sheffield United.

City dispatched Sheffield United with ease courtesy of a hat-trick from Riyad Mahrez.

They have now booked their slot in the final and will find out who their opponent will be tomorrow with United set to face Brighton at Wembley.

Guardiola’s men are currently in the semi-finals of the Champions League and have a mouth-watering clash against Real Madrid to look forward to.

Should the Citizens prevail, they will face either AC Milan or Inter Milan at Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium on Saturday 10 June.

City were given a golden lifeline in their bid to mount a title defence as table leaders, Arsenal dropped points for the third game in a row during a 3-3 draw against Southampton on Friday night.

Man City are now five points adrift of the Gunner with two games in hand. They also host the North London outfit at the Etihad on Wednesday.

Should Guardiola’s side succeed in winning the FA Cup, Champions League and Premier League, they would achieve an unprecedented treble – a milestone that only the Red Devils have attained amongst English clubs.

United won a historic treble in 1999 and to this day, it remains the greatest accomplishment by a Premier League team.

Guardiola spoke to reporters after City’s win vs. Sheffield and taunted United supporters about the prospect of The Sky Blues emerging triumphant on all three fronts.

The Spaniard said, “They [Man United] don’t have to be scared, we are neighbours.”

“Neighbours are always nice to each other.”

Guardiola added, “I said yesterday we are far away, the treble and this discussion for a funny moment is okay.”

Luckily for United, as it stands, it’s within their hands to deny City a chance to win the treble.

If they do their job against Brighton to proceed to the finals, they will have a chance to deny City the FA Cup and in doing so, scupper efforts to win a treble. Legacy is on the line and the stakes are high.

