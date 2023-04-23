Alejandro Garnacho drops huge injury update as Argentine is spotted without crutches



Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho was spotted about in Cheshire without crutches, in what is a major boost to Erik ten Hag and the team.

Garnacho has not played for United since March 12th when he went off injured after a reckless foul on him by Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters.

The 18-year-old was pictured leaving Old Trafford on crutches and with his foot enclosed in a protective boot just days before the international break.

Alejandro Garnacho has left Old Trafford on crutches with his right foot in a boot

Since then, Garnacho has been slowly undergoing recovery and is close to a return to action according to the player himself.

The Sun published pictures of Garnacho leaving Cibo Restaurant in Hale Village on Saturday.

As per The Sun, the winger was quizzed about whether he will be involved in United’s semi-final clash against Brighton later today at Wembley.

He replied that he will not be available for selection but would instead be training.

Last week, Garnacho gave a huge injury update when he revealed that he had started wearing normal football boots.

The Peoples Person recently relayed that the Argentine will be back with the rest of the team by May 1.

Yesterday, Garnacho shared pictures of himself working hard in the gym.

He also put out a teaser of an imminent return.

Garnacho on Instagram

Garnacho’s restoration comes when the Red Devils need him the most. Plagued with an injury crisis, Ten Hag needs all the bodies he can get.

Lisandro Martinez is out for the rest of the season. It was relayed yesterday that Raphael Varane‘s campaign is also hanging by a thread and there are minimal chances that the player will play any further part in how United fare.

Marcus Rashford just returned from a lay-off himself and against Sevilla in Andalusia, still looked far from his best. Should United get past Brighton and with top four still on the line, Garnacho’s contributions will be required.

