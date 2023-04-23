Brighton and Hove Albion injury concerns good news for Manchester United



With Manchester United in the running for one more trophy to add to their Carabao Cup success, all that stands in the way of Erik ten Hag and his second final of the season is Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Seagulls are undoubtedly a tricky prospect, well able to cause United a number of problems, and a mounting injury list only makes the tie all the more troublesome.

But Brighton have injury concerns of their own to contend with, as a number of their plaer have been ruled out of contention.

Adam Lallana (thigh), Jakub Moder (knee), Jeremy Sarmiento (ankle) and Tariq Lamptey (knee) are all still continuing their rehabilitations from injury.

First-choice goalkeeper Jason Steele is also a doubt, having missed Brighton’s 3-1 win away at Chelsea.

Robert Sanchez is a fine option to have as a number two but, given De Zerbi’s praise for Steele’s distribution, that could see the Italian’s side forced to adapt their build-up play somewhat.

De Zerbi has been fairly coy regarding his injury situation, saying ” I don’t know if he is 100% or if he can play,” when asked about Steele after the Chelsea win, but two other key players are almost certainly set to miss the FA Cup semi-final.

Joel Veltman was forced off at Stamford Bridge via injury, meaning Brighton will have to get creative at right back. Pascal Gross played the role after the Dutchman’s injury against Chelsea, with would give Marcus Rashford, should he be fit to start, a relatively slow opposite number to attack.

It will make room in the team for Julio Enciso, who scored on his debut after coming on for Veltman.

Up front, Evan Ferguson is also a doubt, with the young striker injured in the same match.

Danny Welbeck is set to lead the line in his absence. The United academy graduate has scored four times in his eleven appearances against his former club, winning his last three encounters.

With Brighton’s own injury concerns leaving them light in defence and up top, this match will see two sides struggling with the season’s hectic schedule going head to head. Manchester United fans will hopeful that their squad do a better job of covering for fitness concerns than that of their opponents.