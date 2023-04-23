Casemiro’s midfield masterclass stopped Brighton’s attacks in FA Cup semifinal victory



Manchester United won on penalties against Brighton to power through to the final of the FA Cup.

United’s winning penalty was scored by Victor Lindelof who stepped up after Solly March skied his effort.

During a gritty 90 minutes of normal time plus added time, both sides fought hard to outdo the other and book their slot in the final to face Manchester City.

Casemiro was instrumental during the game. The Brazilian played all 120 minutes and also dispatched his penalty during the shootout.

The Brazilian did not have the most impressive pass accuracy as he finished the game with 79%. but his industry was crucial in United stopping the rampant Seagulls.

He registered 75 touches of the ball in what was an action-packed display from him.

Casemiro, as is usually the case with him, was a defensive colossus in the middle of the park. He won an astronomic 12 ground duels.

He also won seven tackles.

The 31-year-old had six interceptions to his name and successfully pinged five long balls to his teammates from deep positions.

Casemiro embarked on two dribbles and came out on top on both occasions. Creatively, Casemiro contributed two key passes.

Casemiro’s game by numbers vs. Brighton: 120 minutes played

79% pass accuracy

75 touches

12 ground duels won

7 tackles won

6 interceptions

5 long balls completed

2/2 dribbles completed

2 key passes

1 yellow card He was everywhere. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Q7xbpPtJmH — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 23, 2023

One of the most impressive things about Casemiro’s display was how well he adapted as the match progressed.

He had a below-par start by his exceptionally high standards and was even booked by Craig Pawson within the opening 45 minutes.

Casemiro nevertheless steadily grew into the game and stepped up massively while walking a tightrope.

He was well-measured and precise in his tackling and what challenges he delved into. At times in the past when required to be disciplined, Casemiro has failed but against Brighton, he passed with flying colours.

