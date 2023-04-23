Confirmed Man United XI vs Brighton: Luke Shaw plays centre back



Luke Shaw will play centre back for Manchester United in the FA Cup semi final against Brighton this afternoon.

Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane are out injured and Harry Maguire is suspended. Martinez has been ruled out for the season after breaking his fifth metatarsal. Varane is also doubtful to feature again this season, although there is still a chance.

Shaw partners Victor Lindelof, with Diogo Dalot again at left back.

This means no place for Tyrell Malacia, who is on the bench.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka plays at right back and David de Gea in goal.

In midfield, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are the holding midfielders, with Bruno Fernandes ahead of them in the number 10 position.

Marcus Rashford returns on the left wing, with Antony on the right and Anthony Martial is up front. Rashford and Martial’s fitness is a welcome boost for United, who have been plagued by injuries. Having their two star men available up front has become a rare event.

Jadon Sancho is dropped to the bench, as is Marcel Sabitzer.

They and Malacia are joined by Jack Butland, Brandon Williams, Fred, Facundo Pellistri, Anthony Elanga and Wout Weghorst.

Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek and Alejandro Garnacho are all injured.

Kick off at Wembley is at 4.30pm.

The winner of the tie will play Manchester City, who beat Sheffield United in yesterday’s other semi-final.