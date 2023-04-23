Danny Welbeck: Former Manchester United striker quietly confident ahead of FA Cup semi-final clash



Former Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck is quietly confident of his team’s chances in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

The Brighton and Hove Albion forward spoke to the media ahead of the huge game on Sunday.

He said: “I’ve played games against United multiple times now, and it’s now not as weird as it once was.”

“It was worse when I went to Old Trafford.”

“You go there into the away dressing room and you’re warming up on a different side of the pitch, and walking out on the other side.”

“It’s just little weird things like that because you’re so used to going to a certain place. And early on I was playing against players I’ve been with previously.”

Welbeck believes his team have what it takes to win against United.

“We have players who have won trophies and the latest one is Alexis (Mac Allister) who has won the World Cup (with Argentina).”

“So to have players like that in the team it’s always massive just to pass on – it might be something small but it might be key – advice and little things like that. It goes a long way.”

Brighton under Robert de Zerbi have been one of the teams to watch in the Premier League.

Tactically and stylistically, the Seagulls have been very impressive this season.

Erik ten Hag’s side will have to be at their best if they are to advance to the final of the FA Cup.