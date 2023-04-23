Ella Toone looks ahead to big few months for both club and country

Ella Toone has spoken about the WSL title race after United beat Arsenal 1-0 to extend their lead at the top of the table.

“It is just excitement for us really (on the mood around the team) we’ve worked so hard all season to put ourselves in this position,” Toone said, reflecting on the mood in the United camp to The Mirror.

“There is no point being nervous about it really is there? We’ve just got to go out there and do what we’ve been doing all season, putting on performances.”

With four games remaining of the campaign, United are four points clear at the top over second place Chelsea however. The Blues have two games in hand.

“The WSL has grown so much over the years and now we’ve got four teams vying for the title. So it is really exciting. The talent we attract in the league means that anyone can beat anyone.”

United have the possibility of winning their first silverware this season and could even make it a domestic double with the title still to play for and the FA Cup Final in just a few weeks time.

“We’ve got a big game at Wembley as well, so yeah I’m looking forward to it,” Toone says.

The game against Arsenal was marred slightly for anyone connected to the England camp with the ACL injury sustained by Lionesses captain Leah Wiliamson.

Toone, along with United Captain Katie Zelem, were amongst the first to rush over and check on her. “We’re all gutted for her,” she said.

“We can’t wait for her to be back and we’re all with her. She’s our captain, our leader and a massive part of our Euros-winning team. We’ll obviously go out there and hopefully make her as proud as we can.”

England also look set to be without Beth Mead, Fran Kirby, and potentially Millie Bright, who were all a huge part of the squad who won the Euros.

Furthermore Ellen White and Jill Scott both retired following that Championship win.

It’s going to be a big few months for Toone though as she looks to challenge for silverware for both club and country over the next 100 days or so.