Erik ten Hag gives update on Raphael Varane injury after win over Brighton



Manchester United have been handed a huge boost on the injury front after their win over Brighton and Hove Albion in the FA Cup.

After the penalty shootout win, Erik ten Hag spoke to a number of journalists – one of them TalkSports’ Alex Crook.

The Journalist tweeted, “Manager Erik Ten Hag has just told me on that he hopes to have Varane fit for the FA Cup final, maybe sooner.”

As reported by The Peoples Person yesterday, scans had suggested that Raphael Varane would be out for six weeks, which would rule him out of all of Man United’s remaining fixtures.

While there was hope that he would be fit for the final on June 3rd, even that seemed doubtful.

But news that the World Cup-winning defender could even partake in some of the Red Devils’ remaining Premier League fixtures will be welcomed by everyone around Old Trafford.

Varane has forged a fantastic partnership with Lisandro Martinez this season.

And while the Argentine is most certainly out for the rest of the campaign with a metatarsal fracture, Varane’s return will boost United’s chances of a strong finish to the season.

Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw performed well today in a makeshift back line to progress to the FA Cup final, earning praise from Ten Hag.

But a defender of Varane’s pedigree is always a boost. His experience and ability are both invaluable assets to the team.

While it is unclear exactly when he will return to action at this stage, things certainly appear to be going better than expected.

With eight Premier League matches and an FA Cup final to look forward to, Manchester United are set for an exciting end to Erik ten Hag’s first season in charge.