Erik ten Hag reaction as Manchester United best Brighton on penalties



Manchester United overcame Brighton and Hove Albion in the FA Cup semi-final to set up a mouth-watering final against rivals Manchester City.

It took penalties to separate the sides after 120 goalless minutes, with The Red Devils needing plenty of mettle to hold out against The Seagulls’ metronomic passing.

“I thought we defended well,” said match-winner Victor Lindelof after the game. “Brighton, they played great today, they are confident with the ball, but we played great today and defended well.”

“Already won one trophy, into another final, fighting for top 4,” added David de Gea. “Of course it’s not enough but a great step from last season. We keep on improving. Big games coming, we have to be ready.

“There’s still a long way to the final but it will be a big game against one of the best teams in Europe and the world. We showed at home we can beat them [Man City] so let’s hope.”

Erik ten Hag had plenty of praise for his players, adding “It was a great battle. They played very well, and we didn’t give up.

“On Thursday I saw a team I didn’t recognise but today we went back to usual. I could see determination and resilience. We fought for every yard and competed in every battle. We had good chances.”

But the defence goes beyond the goalkeeper, and Ten Hag’s comments on Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw may leave Harry Maguire a little worried.

“He is quite cool when it comes to penalties and he’s quite cool in general,” he said of the Swede. “I thought Victor and Luke Shaw played brilliantly. They had great co-operation with Casemiro.”

The manager also praised De Gea for his performance, adding, “I was very impressed with him. He made some brilliant saves. It hurt when he made mistakes on Thursday.

“Often when you make mistakes as a keeper you get punished. We let him down, we didn’t fight back for him. We bounced back today though.”

Manchester United now face a quick turnaround as they prepare to take on Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday in an evening kick-off, knowing that a win down in London would help to cement Champions League qualification via a top four finish.

Seven more matches in the Premier League follow the Spurs match, before what will undoubtedly prove to be the biggest match of Erik ten Hag’s season on June 3rd.

United and City have never met in the FA Cup Final before, making the occasion all the more special.

Ten Hag will certainly be looking forward to his second final in England, but he is not giving anything away just yet.

“The key [to beating Man City at Wembley]? I don’t tell you! I keep that to myself.”