Kim Jong-un set to tune in to watch Manchester United in the FA Cup semi finals



Kim Jong-Un is set to tune in to watch his beloved team Manchester United in the FA Cup semifinals against Brighton and Hove Albion.

The North Korean politician is reportedly a Man United ‘superfan’ and is an ardent follower of the Premier League.

He never misses a game

Sun Sport claim:

“Wembley will be packed with 90,000 Man Utd and Brighton fans for the FA Cup semi-final – but 5300 miles away Kim will likely be tuning in on a giant screen in one of his many palaces to watch the game.”

“There’s certainly a chance that it will be on North Korean TV though we’re talking in three or four weeks.”

“What you have to remember is that because North Korea is so closed off, if you missed the match this weekend you’re going to hear about it, but people there won’t know the score, even if it’s a month late.”

United will have their work cut out against an excellent Brighton team.

Robert de Zerbi’s side are one of the best teams in the Premier League, playing some outstanding football.

United will need to be at their best to knock the Seagulls out of the competition.

After the disappointing loss against Sevilla, Erik ten Hag will hoping for a strong reaction from his players.

Bruno Fernandes returns to starting lineup after serving his suspension in the Europa League.