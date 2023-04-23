Leicester City’s James Maddison hails Aaron Wan-Bissaka as the “best in the world bar none”



Leicester City midfielder James Maddison has labelled Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka as the best in the world when it comes to 1 v 1 defending.

Maddison made the huge claim as United were battling Brighton at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-final.

United ultimately prevailed during the penalty shootout, with Victor Lindelof scoring the winning effort.

This came after Brighton’s Solly March skied his spot kick to give United a massive advantage, with David de Gea looking unlikely to save one.

Central to United’s success was Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The Englishman started in his favoured right-back position and produced a sensational performance against the Seagulls.

Wan-Bissaka shut down Brighton’s attackers and ensured they had had no meaningful impact.

The 25-year-old especially locked down Kaoru Mitoma – undoubtedly one of the Premier League’s most potent and lethal wingers.

To highlight how immense Wan-Bissaka was, Mitoma did not complete a single take-on in the 90 minutes he was on the pitch (source: sofascore.com).

Wan-Bissaka was taken off for Tyrell Malacia during extra time.

Maddison took to social media to praise Wan-Bissaka who is currently experiencing a huge turnaround in fortunes at United.

Maddison wrote on Twitter, “AWB is ridiculously good at 1 v 1 defending.”

“Probably the best in the world bar none.”

“So many wingers run out of ideas when playing directly against him.”

Wan Bissaka’s showing against the Seagulls is yet another instance that makes the case for him to be retained rather than sold when the summer transfer window opens.

The player spoke during an interview and revealed just how much he has developed under Erik ten Hag. Wan-Bissaka also remarked that at the moment, he is playing the best and most consistent football of his career.

