Manchester United intensify efforts to sign Victor Osimhen after watching him in action



Manchester United are intensifying their efforts to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen after sending a scouting mission to watch the player in Naples last week.

Napoli were dumped out of the Champions League by Serie A rivals, AC Milan.

Gli Azzurri scored late into the game with Osimhen getting on the scoresheet, but it was too late to muster any meaningful comeback.

A 1-1 draw at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium and a 2-1 defeat on aggregate were enough to send Luciano Spaletti’s side packing.

Despite the disappointment, it seems that United’s interest in Osimhen has not wavered if a report by The Daily Star is anything to go by.

The outlet relays that United club chiefs were present at Napoli’s home ground with one key objective – to watch Osimhen.

Osimhen is a priority striker target for Erik ten Hag. Alongside the Nigerian superstar, Harry Kane is the other goalscorer who United are vigorously pursuing.

As per The Daily Star, “Manchester United are stepping up interest in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen after another scouting trip to Italy last week.”

“Reds representatives were in Naples on Wednesday for the Serie A leaders’ Champions League quarter-final against AC Milan.”

“To date Napoli have not opened talks on a new deal with their Nigerian international, who has two years left on the contract signed in September 2020 on his £70million arrival from Lille.”

“There is a suggestion that delay is down to United’s continued pursuit – with the Italians not against the idea of cashing in now.”

That Napoli have softened their stance regarding allowing their talisman to leave aligns with a report covered by The Peoples Person yesterday which detailed that the Italian giants are resigned to losing the 24-year-old.

If a huge offer comes in, it would be impossible to turn the money down. With United set to face competition from other interested parties in Osimhen, it’s smart that the club is looking for a headstart ahead of what is shaping up to be a scramble for one of Europe’s deadliest finishers.

