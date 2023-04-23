Mateo Kovacic’s agents set for transfer talks with Manchester United & Manchester City



Injuries and suspension in midfield have proved to be the biggest stumbling block for Manchester United this season and manager Erik ten Hag will clearly be looking at rectifying this situation.

The Red Devils have faced crucial contests without the likes of both Casemiro and Christian Eriksen and it has cost them big time over the course of the Premier League season.

The squad options at the Dutchman’s disposal have not been up to scratch with Scott McTominay and Fred not always proving to be up to the task while loan signing Marcel Sabitzer has not always had the best of games.

United need a versatile presence in the middle of the park

Ten Hag will be looking at someone who can don multiple hats if required and United have been linked with multi-functional players such as Frenkie de Jong, Alexis Mac Allister and James Ward-Prowse.

Another surprising name that has found a mention is Chelsea’s Matteo Kovacic, whose contract with the London clubs expires in 2024.

So far, contract extension talks have yielded very little progress and the Croatia international’s agents are expected to be in England to figure out a solution according to 90min.

“Kovacic’s agents are set to speak with Chelsea in the coming days about the situation but sources have confirmed to 90min they are also scheduling talks with the numerous Premier League sides who have expressed an interest in the 28-year-old.

“Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool are all expected to hold talks with Kovacic’s representatives, having all expressed an interest in the midfielder over the past few months.”

United to speak to Kovacic’s agents

The former Real Madrid star can play as the defensive pivot as well as the advanced of the two midfielders and has even on occasion played as the No 10.

This season, despite Chelsea’s less than stellar performances, the 28-year-old has made 33 appearances across all competitions and managed two goals and one assist.

With Chelsea looking at rejuvenating their midfield options, Kovacic’s sale could help to bring in one of their top targets.

He is valued at €40million as per Transfermarkt and that would represent a good deal for the Blues, who had paid €45million to Real Madrid for his services back in 2019.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.