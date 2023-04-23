Moussa Dembele: Manchester United- forward set to leave Lyon as a free agent



Olympique Lyonnais striker and former Manchester United target Moussa Dembele will leave the Ligue 1 outfit at the end of the current season.

Dembele has been linked to United multiple times in the past, with rumours stretching as far back as when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in charge.

A move never came to be and recently, reports tying him to a potential Old Trafford switch seem to have gone cold.

However, things could change now after Fabrizio Romano‘s latest confirmation regarding the Frenchman’s immediate future.

Romano says that the player will leave the Groupama Stadium in the next few weeks, paving the way for a bevvy of interested clubs both in England and abroad to pounce.

Romano says, “Moussa Dembélé will leave Olympique Lyon as a free agent in the summer.

“No doubts, decision made and to be confirmed at the end of the season.

“Many clubs are keen on signing him on a free deal; Serie A and Premier League clubs included.”

Romano finishes off by saying, “Race is still very open.”

Dembele’s imminent availability comes during a time the Red Devils are gearing up to dip into the summer transfer market for a goalscorer.

The likes of Victor Osimhen and Harry Kane are high on United’s wishlist.

There is an acceptance that both deals could be difficult to get over the line. Kane and Osimhen will undoubtedly command huge transfer fees. There is also the prospect of holding talks with Daniel Levy and Aurelio De Laurentiis respectively – both tough businessmen with a reputation for being both miserly and extremely uncompromising.

It is for such reasons that someone like Dembele could come into the picture. Even if United succeed in securing Kane or Osimhen’s services, there is an argument to be made that a minimum of two strikers should be recruited.

As a secondary striker, Dembele would be an astute addition.

