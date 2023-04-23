Player ratings: FA Cup semi-final – Brighton 0-0 (6-7) Man United (AET and pens)

Manchester United beat Brighton on penalties in the FA Cup semi final this afternoon after drawing 0-0 after extra time. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

David de Gea 6 – Made a decent save in the first half and another early in the second, but distribution was yet again dodgy. Still has to be the worst at pens to ever play for United.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 8 – Superb performance. Excellent tackling, bombed forward well, bravo.

Victor Lindelof 8.5 – Did really well without the old ball and chain next to him. If one goes and one stays, he did himself no harm with this performance. Our man of the match. Fitting that he scored the winning penalty.

Luke Shaw 7.5 – Excellent work by Shaw, commanding at the back.

Diogo Dalot 7.5 – Did pretty well on that “wrong” side. Great pen.

Casemiro 6 – The sendings off seem to be in his head. It looks like he feels targetted and can’t play his normal game in the Premier League. Much better second half and in extra time.

Christian Eriksen 6 – Not great overall, but superb pass at end of first half – and being back on the end of the move with a shot – was great football. Clearly not yet fully fit.

Antony 5.5 – Quiet, couldn’t get into the game.

Bruno Fernandes 6 – Struggled with a knock in the first half. Quiet game by his standards.

Marcus Rashford 5.5 – Never really made an impact. Was pulled down in ET when he was finally through.

Anthony Martial 5.5 – Could not get into the game. Again.

Substitutes:

Fred 6.5 – Looked lively, improved the team.

Jadon Sancho 6 – Showed a couple of glimpses but didn’t get enough ball. Showed guts to take the pen.

Marcel Sabitzer 5.5 – Didn’t have much effect on the game and the free kick in extra time was pitiful.

Wout Weghorst 6.5 – Did what he does well, well.

Tyrell Malacia 6 – Did OK.

