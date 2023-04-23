Victor Lindelof produces the winning touch as Manchester United proceed to FA Cup final



Manchester United won on penalties against Brighton in the semi-final of the FA Cup to advance to the final.

United will now face Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 3 June.

Despite fashioning a number of clear-cut opportunities during the 90 minutes of normal play plus 30 minutes of added time, the Red Devils could not find a breakthrough against Roberto De Zerbi’s men.

During the penalty shoot-out, all of United’s players who stepped up successfully dispatched their penalties.

David de Gea saved none of Brighton’s efforts but United got a lucky break when Solly March blasted the ball well over the bar.

Victor Lindelof scored the next one to send United through and end Brighton’s ambitions of causing a massive upset.

United had 61% of the ball compared to Brighton’s 39%.

The Red Devils had 15 shots at goal, with six being on target. In comparison, Brighton registered the same number of shots with six requiring De Gea to swing into action.

The Seagulls made 643 passes with a success rate of 83%. United’s stars on the hand made 412 passes with a pass accuracy of 71%.

Lindelof played next to Luke Shaw and besides the goal put in a monster defensive performance.

The Swede had a pass accuracy of 85%.

He made five crucial clearances and won four ground duels. Lindelof embarked on two dribbles and was triumphant on both occasions.

The 28-year-old successfully pinged two long balls to his teammates.

He made one interception and of course, crowned his showing with the game’s most valuable contribution – scoring the winning penalty.

Victor Lindelof’s game by numbers vs. Brighton: 85% pass accuracy

5 clearances

4 ground duels won

2/2 dribbles completed

2 long balls completed

1 interception

1 shootout penalty scored Ice man. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/gTSms8a2Oq — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 23, 2023

Lindelof showed why he still has a future at Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag. In Harry Maguire‘s absence, he has proved to be a reliable defender capable of making a difference.

Against Brighton, he stepped up and hopefully, he carries this into United’s coming games.

