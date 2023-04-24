Alvaro Fernandez hopeful of breaking into Manchester United first-team squad



Manchester United secured their place in the final of the FA Cup against arch-rivals Manchester City after overcoming Brighton at Wembley on Sunday.

With the Carabao Cup in the bag and the chance to add a top-four finish and the FA Cup, manager Erik ten Hag will be relatively pleased with the progress made by the team in such a short span of time.

However, the summer will be a very important period for the club with the Dutch manager deciding about incomings, outgoings and which academy youngster to reintegrate into the first-team squad.

Alvaro Fernandez has enjoyed a fruitful season in the Championship

So far, the most obvious candidate seems to be Amad Diallo who has shone for Sunderland. But Alvaro Fernandez of Preston North End will also argue about his impact in the Championship.

The Spaniard has represented the Lilywhites 40 times across all competitions this season and has garnered a total of six assists along the way.

The Championship outfit still have an outside chance of qualifying for the playoffs. They are 10th in the table, two points behind the race for the play-offs.

“It’s been a good season for me – I have taken the experience that I wanted right at the beginning, with 39 (now 40) appearances in total. It’s been the perfect season for me, I think.” Fernandez told LancsLive.

Whatever happens from now until the end of the season, fans at the Deepdale Stadium will be more than happy to welcome back the 20-year-old for another temporary spell.

But United might have other plans in mind. Luke Shaw seems to be the preferred option as left-back but if he is made to play as an auxiliary centre-back, a reserve spot might open up.

Fernandez hoping to break into United team next season

Tyrell Malacia has still not fully convinced and if either of Victor Lindelof or Harry Maguire move on in the summer, Shaw might be required at the heart of defence more often.

“I think I will go to speak with them in one or two weeks. They will say that I need to come back in pre-season, to Manchester United – then we will speak again, after training, to see what happens and what they want.

“The world is crazy. You never know in football. Erik ten Hag, he has to choose,” the youngster revealed.

Add the fact that the former Real Madrid youngster has also played further forward as a left winger and even in midfield, Ten Hag might have got a versatile option he can use ahead if next season.

