Amad Diallo reacts with cryptic tweet after missing out on EFL award to Championship rival



Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo has taken a cheeky swipe at the decision to name Bristol City’s Alex Scott as the Championship’s Young Player of the Season.

Amad was in contention to scoop up the award but lost out to Scott.

Since joining Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland temporarily, Amad has taken England’s second division by storm.

The Ivorian has plundered an impressive 12 goals and three assists at the Stadium of Light and has earned himself hero status with the club’s supporters.

Amad’s contributions have helped the Black Cats take up the final play-off spot with two games remaining, giving Sunderland a genuine shot at earning Premier League promotion.

Scott warded off competition from Diallo and Hayden Hackney to win the award. It was one of two awards with the Robins also winning the Green Club of the Year prize.

In his second full season of the Championship, Scott has managed one goal and five assists in 40 games – it’s easy to see where Amad’s frustrations are drawn from.

Last summer, Scott was a reported target for United. The Red Devils made enquiries for the payer.

The sensational United winger took to Twitter to say, “Youg [sic] player, who?”

He followed up his post with two laughing emojis.

As expected, Amad’s tweet drew the wrath and criticism of Bristol City fans, but some United fans have taken it as a hint that the pair know they will be teammates at Old Trafford next season.

Bristol City, who currently sit in 14th position in the table responded to Amad’s tweet with a video of their fans chanting Alex Scott’s name.

Oh his name's Alex Scott and he is so wonderful…pic.twitter.com/d578vnd0pn https://t.co/IsLN6YUWtd — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) April 23, 2023

For Amad, attention now starts shifting to United and how he can make an impact ahead of next season. It has been repeatedly mentioned that the 20-year-old will be given the chance by Erik ten Hag to impress and stake a claim in the senior team.

