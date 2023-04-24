Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United have the chance of preserving their Treble legacy



Manchester United rode their luck and prevailed via penalty shoot-out to set up a mouth-watering FA Cup final against arch-rivals Manchester City.

The Manchester Derby on June 3 will be the first time that both teams will come face-to-face in the summit clash of the oldest Cup competition in the world.

Even more significantly, United could potentially stop their ‘noisy neighbours’ from emulating the feat that no other English club have managed — winning The Treble.

United’s Treble legacy in danger

Sir Alex Ferguson and his band of dilligent Red Devils did the unthinkable back in 1998/99 season and the Old Trafford galleries still sing the iconic song as a reminder to their opponents: “Have you ever won a treble?”

The Cityzens look favourite to trump Arsenal in the Premier League title race after the Gunners were held to three straight draws, thus cutting their lead to five points with City having two games in hand.

The Champions League should prove to be a harder challenge considering Real Madrid’s presence in the semifinal but many peoples will argue that the Los Blancos are not the same force as they used to be.

The aforementioned points do not necessarily mean Pep Guardiola‘s team will definitely be there come June 3 but even the most ardent United fan will admit that their unique achievement is in danger.

The Spanish coach also mocked United fans in his post-match press conference and said, “They don’t have to be scared, we are neighbours, neighbours are always nice to each other.”

It is destiny then that Erik ten Hag now has the chance to stop City in their tracks and preserve his team’s legacy.

“We will do everything to give them that. We will give everything. More than 100 per cent you can’t do. The fans can rely on that,” the Dutch boss exclaimed at the end of the Brighton humdinger.

Destiny in United’s hands

Ten Hag has done a fabulous job so far. Not many would have envisaged a Carabao Cup triumph, a top-four finish in the league and an FA Cup final appearance after Brentford disaster back in August of last year.

And now trophies aside, the Dutchman and his team must stop the unthinkable from happening. They have already shown they can stop Erling Haaland & Co once, why not at Wembley with their legacy on the line?

The current team is far from the finished article and the future of many players remains up in the air but under Ten Hag, they have shown resilience and fighting spirit on numerous occasions and come June 3rd, they will need to do what is required one last time.

