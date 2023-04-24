Luke Shaw gives his verdict on Man United’s win against Brighton as FA Cup glory beckons



Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has declared that the Red Devils are motivated to go all the way and beat Manchester City at Wembley and secure FA Cup glory.

United won 7-6 in a penalty shootout after a goalless draw against Brighton to book their place in the final at the national stadium on 3 June.

Shaw started the game in the centre-back position after a brief period on the sidelines with injury.

The Englishman struck a solid partnership with Victor Lindelof who was also flawless against the Seagulls.

Shaw spoke to club media and revealed how important it was to give a resounding response following Europa League elimination at the hands of Sevilla last week.

The 27-year-old said, “On Thursday night, we weren’t there and didn’t do enough. That was clear to see so we knew we had to bounce back. The Europa League was so important to us and we lost it ourselves but we want this competition too and this was a big game against a very good side.”

“We had to give everything today and I’m really happy for the team and for us that we’re in another final, and a great game to play in.”

“They [City clashes] are always very special games but for there to be a trophy to win at the end of it is obviously a massive incentive for us and what we want to achieve this season.”

Shaw added that he enjoyed playing in central defence and with injuries to Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane as well as Harry Maguire‘s suspension, he knew that it would fall on him to fill in.

“I spoke a lot with the manager over the last couple of days about what he wanted me to do and I’m happy to help the team, wherever I play, and today hopefully I did that.”

The England international was questioned about whether the thought of taking a penalty crossed his mind.

He stated that he was mentally prepared and was in line to step up to the challenge but thankfully, Lindelof handled business and he was not required.

Shaw told MUTV that he had no doubts Lindelof would bury his effort.

Shaw rounded off his interview by calling on his teammates and the fans to rally together so as to muster a strong end to the campaign.

