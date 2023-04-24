Manchester United are in pole position to sign Napoli’s Victor Osimhen



Manchester United have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

It has been a couple of months since it was revealed that the club was interested in the Nigerian international.

United manager Erik ten Hag is on the lookout to replace Cristiano Ronaldo and Wout Weghorst this summer. His team are in desperate need of another goalscorer in the team and cannot keep relying on Marcus Rashford.

Despite lacking that goalscoring number nine, Man United are in the FA Cup final and have already won the Carabao Cup this season.

In the league, Champions League qualification is still possible with the club sitting in fourth position, six points ahead of teams who are below them with two games in hand.

Now, according to Football Insider, Chelsea’s financial issues have boosted United’s search for a new striker.

Both clubs are interested in Osimhen. Despite spending an unprecedented amount of money, the London club have had a terrible campaign with zero chance of European football next season.

The outlet reports that the Blues are struggling to keep Financial Fair Play happy after a mega January transfer window. Napoli’s nine-digit asking price might mean that Chelsea are unable to match this figure.

The Red Devils are now considered to be the frontrunners in the race to sign the Nigerian international.

However, Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be interested and could enter the fierce battle for the striker this summer.

It has been reported that they’re ‘lining up a titanic £133 million bid’ for Osimhen as they look to blow other clubs away.

The French club could be about to lose Lionel Messi as he considers his options amid a possible return to Barcelona.

PSG will no doubt be interested in a quality striker to help out Kylian Mbappe and Neymar next season.

Ten Hag has other targets such as Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane in mind if he is unable to get his primary target ready for next season.

