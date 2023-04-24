Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel shocks world with new career ambition

In an exciting twist of fate, Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel is pursuing a new career at 59. The real headline should be that the career in question is musical.

The 59-year-old Dane rose to legendary status during his time as keeper for Sir Alex Ferguson’s Red Devils during the 1990s.

Schmeichel accomplished many feats throughout his football playing career, including helping Denmark win the 1992 Euros against all odds.

At club level, the Great Dane won the FA Cup three times, the League Cup once, and the Premier League 5 times.

His greatest accolade came at the end of his eight-year career with United on the supreme high of winning the Treble in 1999. The Treble included the famous Red Devils Champions League victory of 1999.

Schmeichel left Old Trafford to stop shots between the sticks for Sporting Lisbon, Aston Villa, and Manchester City.

Twenty years have passed since he ended his football career.

Popular both on and off the pitch, he has appeared as a pundit for different sports broadcasters.

However, since the lockdown of 2020, Schmeichel has turned his attention in an unlikely direction. He has now chosen to swap shot-stopping for chart-topping.

Never too old to rock and roll

During the Covid pandemic, Schmeichel learned how to play the guitar (via The Sun). What’s more, he now has his own recording studio at home.

The studio boasts a piano, keyboards, guitars, and a drum kit. Recently, the goalkeeper revealed that preparations for a tour are underway.

Speaking on Proper Football! Podcast, he said:

“I had times where I’m sat there thinking, ‘Oof, I’m approaching 60, there’s so many things I really, really want to do. And one of the things was to play in a band.”

He also shared that his band is called The Ones.

“I’m playing with professional musicians who’ve had like a 30-year career here in Denmark.

“We talk as much as we play. I’ve got loads of stories to tell from my football career, and they have from their rock ’n roll career.”