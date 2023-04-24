Manchester United miss out on Houssem Aouar and Evan Ndicka as AS Roma swoop in



Manchester United’s transfer strategy over the past ten years has been questionable.

The club have splurged money on the wrong profile of player, mainly due to his commercial appeal.

United have been left behind by their rivals, and been made to pay over the odds to make average signings.

They have not taken into consideration the manager’s philosophy and style of play.

This changed last summer when Erik ten Hag was at the helm of United’s transfer decisions.

Despite spending a huge amount on Antony and Casmiro, the club fully backed the manager.

However, it is quite appalling for a football club of the size of Man United to not have a top-class Sporting Director making the bulk of the transfer decisions.

United were made to pay €100 million for Antony in the dying moments of the window, as they did not have an alternative option.

A competent club would not be so unprepared in the market.

For next summer, apart from a striker, United are looking at strengthening the midfield and defence.

Houssem Aouar and Evan Ndicka are close to joining AS Roma.

According to giallorossi.net, the Serie A club want to sign the duo as free agents.

Roma have already agreed a deal for Aouar, and Jose Mourinho is now trying his best to convince the colossal centre back to join them.

Both players would be ideal options for Man United. They fit into the mould of player Ten Hag wants.

Aouar is highly skilful and tenacious, a good option to have in midfield.

Ndicka on the hand has all the traits to succeed in the Premier League. His qualities are similar to that of Raphael Varane.

United must move away from signing marquee names just for their commercial value.

There are plenty of options in the market, available at a good price which would greatly strengthen Ten Hag’s team.