Neymar: Manchester United monitoring situation around Paris Saint-Germain superstar



Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar.

The Brazilian has been out of action since February 19 due to an ankle injury.

He started off the season brilliantly, scoring 13 goals and registering 11 assists for PSG in Ligue 1.

His form dipped after the FIFA World Cup, and he has struggled with injury ever since.

According to footmercato, United are one of the few clubs monitoring the situation around Neymar.

The iconic forward would benefit the club massively both on and off the pitch.

While he might not have the same pace and agility as before, a half-fit Neymar is better than most players in the world.

United’s number seven shirt has been vacant since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Neymar would be the ideal candidate to dawn the famous shirt.

Commercially, United would make millions in shirt sales and sponsorship deals.

His carefree attitude could be a problem in the long-term for Erik ten Hag, but a player of his calibre cannot be turned down.

It is to be seen whether United take the financial risk of landing the generational superstar.

He would demand enormous wages, and it would be difficult to get him out of Paris.

The Brazilian has no desire to leave PSG currently and will need to be convinced.