Old Trafford protest details for upcoming Manchester United vs Aston Villa fixture



Manchester United supporters’ group the 1958 have revealed plans for a new protest against the Glazer family’s ownership of the club.

The fan group has maintained a strong stance against the American billionaires for several years, continuing to voice their disdain even after the Glazers announced plans to explore strategic options.

The Glazers have forced a €600 million debt onto the club after patriarch Malcolm bought majority ownership through the New York Stock Exchange in 2005. The children have subsequently taken an estimated €1 billion out of the club without investing any personal finances.

Concerns have begun to grow given the prolonged nature of takeover talks, with the Glazers extending the process into a fourth round of bidding.

Eyebrows have also been raised after some American investment firms expressed an interest in backing the Glazers’ ownership.

Against this backdrop, the 1958 have issued a statement calling for action from fans who want the American tycoons out of the club.

This Sunday, when United host Aston Villa in the Premier League, there will be a protest against the Glazers’ general position as owners and any potential continued attachment to the club.

The slogan behind the upcoming demonstration is: “Full sale only!”

A boycott during the game is planned.

The specific schedule of the protest is as follows, as per the 1958’s statement via Twitter:

“1. We meet at The Old Nags Head from 11am. We also have the Abercrombly around the corner.

“2. We leave at 11:45.

“3. Deansgate, Chester Road, The Tollgate, MUST, then to Old Trafford.

“4. We Boycott the game for 18 minutes. One minute for each year the Glazers have driven our club to the ground.

“5. Flags & banners all four corners of the ground! No excuses.

“Bring the heat, bring the noise, bring the passion.”

