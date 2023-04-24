Rio Ferdinand backs Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof partnership to see out season



Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw have been backed to continue in the heart of Manchester United’s defence by Rio Ferdinand.

The Champions League winner pointed to the pair’s performance yesterday as evidence that Erik ten Hag would likely approach the Premier League with the same backline that beat Brighton and Hove Albion in the FA Cup.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand was full of praise for the makeshift backline.

“I don’t think he changes the team now in terms of the two centre-backs,” he said. “I think how assured they looked – we weren’t on the ropes at any time.

“There might have been a glimmer for Brighton a couple of times and half sniffs but there wasn’t any panic at the back.

“He’ll go off performance and go off today and I can’t see him changing that pairing unless Varane or Martinez come back fit.”

Man United kept a clean sheet in the FA Cup semi-final despite having a fair amount of defending to do during the game.

In the fifteen minutes after half time, Brighton had the Red Devils under sustained pressure, they failed to create any clear chances in that period or any other.

It was a testament to the team’s concentration, as they held their shape well in the face of their opponent’s metronomic passing.

Lindelof and Shaw in particular were comfortable in covering spaces as Brighton attempted to engineer artificial transition with direct passes after lengthy possession sequences.

Their coordination with Casemiro in front of them was praised by Erik ten Hag after the match, which may have served as a warning to Harry Maguire.

The United captain was suspended for yesterday’s match but may now find his path into the team blocked, with the team now having found a more reliable defensive setup.

