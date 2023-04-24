Tottenham Hotspur’s Hugo Lloris confirms muscle injury ahead of Manchester United clash



Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has sustained an injury ahead of this week’s fixture against Manchester United.

It was a tough weekend for the London club, who were trashed 6-1 in the Premier League yesterday afternoon.

The next few weeks will be crucial for clubs around European qualification as teams look to secure their places.

Tottenham will be unhappy with their performance as they draw further away from qualifying for the Champions League.

Man United are currently six points safe in fourth position with two games in hand on teams below them.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Lloris has admitted that he was substituted due to an injury at half-time.

Many people believed it was a tactical switch-up after conceding five goals in the first half.

However, speaking to the media after the match, the former French international confirmed the news.

“It doesn’t sound good,” the goalkeeper told Sky Sports in a post match interview.

“I think it’s a muscle injury, around the hip. I felt something on a long kick and it doesn’t sound good. But we will see tomorrow and in a few days after a scan.”

Following on from revealing the injury, the Spurs captain claimed that his team lacked aggressiveness vs. Newcastle.

His side are going through a rough patch recently after sacking manager Antonio Conte.

In the previous match before the 6-1 thrashing, they had lost to Bournemouth in the dying moments of the game.

United face Spurs this Thursday in the Premier League in an important fixture which could open up the Champions League race even more.

Erik ten Hag will be hoping that his United side will have no new injuries after an intense battle vs. Brighton over the weekend.

A couple of players were limping late into extra time, however, nothing serious was spotted or has been confirmed by the manager as of now.

