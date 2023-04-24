Victor Osimhen: Bayern Munich suggest Sadio Mane swap deal to beat Man United to signing



Bayern Munich have proposed a swap deal involving Sadio Mane making the switch to Napoli in an apparent effort to beat other rivals such as Manchester United to the signing of Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen is high on United’s transfer priority list alongside Harry Kane.

United’s are in desperate need of a world-class goalscorer and the club’s primary objective as the summer transfer window approaches is to secure the services of such a player.

The Red Devils will not only have to encounter initial resistance from Napoli for Osimhen but also competition from other elite European clubs.

Bayern Munich is one such other club strongly linked to a summer swoop for the Nigerian superstar.

Chelsea and Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain also retain an interest in the Napoli talisman.

According to the reliable Florian Plettenberg, Napoli will ask for a hefty €150m transfer fee to part with Osimhen, who is currently Serie A’s leading goalscorer with 21 goals in 25 league appearances.

To drive the price down, Bayern Munich have tabled the idea of a player plus cash deal involving Mane going the other way to the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Bayern’s displeasure with Mane is a well-known fact and the Bavarian institution is looking for ways to offload him.

The Senegalese forward is not in Thomas Tuchel’s long-term plans at the Allianz Arena. Recently, Mane got into a confrontation with his teammate, Leroy Sane. Mane punched Sane after Bayern’s first-leg Champions League defeat at the hands of Manchester City. it is reported that the rest of the team have shunned him as a result.

Plettenberg reports, “Napoli want €150m for Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian striker wants to join Bayern.”

“No negotiations between clubs yet. There’s a first idea of a potential swap deal with Sadio Mané.”

“However, Napoli cannot afford the Senegalese’s wages.”

Plettenberg’s indication that Osimhen wants a Bayern move does not bode well for United. The situation will become clearer once the transfer window opens. United will need to act fast to avoid being beaten to the player’s signing.

